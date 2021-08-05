Request header modification API parameter reference

To set an HTTP request header, set the following parameters in the action_parameters field:

operation : set

Include one of the following parameters to define a static or dynamic value: value : Specifies a static value for the HTTP request header. expression : Specifies the expression that defines a value for the HTTP request header.



To remove an HTTP request header, set the following parameter in the action_parameters field:

operation: remove

​ Static header value parameters

The full syntax of the action_parameters field to define a static HTTP request header value is the following:

"action_parameters" : {

"headers" : {

"<HEADER_NAME>" : {

"operation" : "set" ,

"value" : "<URI_PATH_VALUE>"

}

}

}



​ Dynamic header value parameters

The full syntax of the action_parameters field to define a dynamic HTTP request header value using an expression is the following:

"action_parameters" : {

"headers" : {

"<HEADER_NAME>" : {

"operation" : "set" ,

"expression" : "<EXPRESSION>"

}

}

}



Check the available fields and functions you can use in an expression.

​ Header removal parameters

The full syntax of the action_parameters field to remove an HTTP request header is the following:

"action_parameters" : {

"headers" : {

"<HEADER_NAME>" : {

"operation" : "remove"

}

}

}



​ Different header modifications in the same rule

The same rule can modify different HTTP request headers using different operations (set or remove a header). For example, a single rule can set the value of a header and remove a different header. The syntax of such a rule could be the following: