Request header modification API parameter reference

To set an HTTP request header, set the following parameters in the action_parameters field:

  • operation: set

  • Include one of the following parameters to define a static or dynamic value:

    • value: Specifies a static value for the HTTP request header.
    • expression: Specifies the expression that defines a value for the HTTP request header.

To remove an HTTP request header, set the following parameter in the action_parameters field:

  • operation: remove

Static header value parameters

The full syntax of the action_parameters field to define a static HTTP request header value is the following:

"action_parameters": {
  "headers": {
    "<HEADER_NAME>": {
      "operation": "set",
      "value": "<URI_PATH_VALUE>"
    }
  }
}

Dynamic header value parameters

The full syntax of the action_parameters field to define a dynamic HTTP request header value using an expression is the following:

"action_parameters": {
  "headers": {
    "<HEADER_NAME>": { 
      "operation": "set",
      "expression": "<EXPRESSION>"
    }
  }
}

Header removal parameters

The full syntax of the action_parameters field to remove an HTTP request header is the following:

"action_parameters": {
  "headers": {
    "<HEADER_NAME>": { 
      "operation": "remove"
    }
  }
}

Different header modifications in the same rule

The same rule can modify different HTTP request headers using different operations (set or remove a header). For example, a single rule can set the value of a header and remove a different header. The syntax of such a rule could be the following:

"action_parameters": {
  "headers": {
    "<HEADER_NAME_1>": { 
      "operation": "set",
      "value": "<HEADER_VALUE_1>"
    }, 
    "<HEADER_NAME_2>": {
      "operation": "remove"
    }
  }
}