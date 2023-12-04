Cloudflare Docs
Rules
Rules
  4. How to
  5. Rewrite Host headers

Customers can rewrite Host headers using different Cloudflare rules. This feature is currently available for domains on the Enterprise plan.

A common use case for this functionality is when your content is hosted on an Amazon S3 bucket. Amazon has designed their system to only accept host headers that have the same name as the bucket hosting your content. In this way, a request to Host: your-domain.com must be rewritten to Host: your-bucket.s3.amazonaws.com, or else the request will be denied.

To rewrite the Host header:

  1. Log in to your Cloudflare account, and select your account and domain.
  2. Go to Rules > Page Rules.
  3. Select Create Page Rule.
  4. Specify the URL to match.
  5. In Pick a Setting, select Host Header Override. Then, enter the override value.
  6. Select Save and Deploy Page Rule.

Now, any request matching the URL you specified will have the Host header overridden to the one you entered in the Host Header Override text box.