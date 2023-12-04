Rewrite Host headers

Customers can rewrite Host headers using different Cloudflare rules. This feature is currently available for domains on the Enterprise plan. You can accomplish the same effect with an origin rule.

A common use case for this functionality is when your content is hosted on an Amazon S3 bucket. Amazon has designed their system to only accept host headers that have the same name as the bucket hosting your content. In this way, a request to Host: your-domain.com must be rewritten to Host: your-bucket.s3.amazonaws.com , or else the request will be denied. In some cases you can adjust your Amazon S3 Bucket to accept Host headers that are not the bucket name.

To rewrite the Host header:

Log in to your Cloudflare account, and select your account and domain. Go to Rules > Page Rules. Select Create Page Rule. Specify the URL to match. In Pick a Setting, select Host Header Override. Then, enter the override value. Select Save and Deploy Page Rule.