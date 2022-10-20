Cloudflare Docs
Rules
Terraform example

The following example defines a single Origin Rule for a zone using Terraform. The rule overrides the Host header, the resolved hostname, and the destination port of API requests.

# Change origin for API requests

resource "cloudflare_ruleset" "http_origin_example" {
  zone_id     = "<ZONE_ID>"
  name        = "Change origin"
  description = ""
  kind        = "zone"
  phase       = "http_request_origin"


  rules {
    action = "route"
    action_parameters {
      host_header = "example.net"
      origin = {
        host = "example.net"
        port = 8000
      }
    }
    expression  = "(http.request.uri.path matches \"^/api/\")"
    description = "Change origin of API requests"
    enabled     = true
  }

}

