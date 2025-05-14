Error 1020: Access denied

This error indicates that access to the website is denied by a Cloudflare firewall rule.

Common cause

A client or browser is blocked by a Cloudflare customer's Firewall Rules (deprecated).

Resolution

If you are not the website owner, provide the website owner with a screenshot of the 1020 error message you received.

If you are the website owner:

Retrieve a screenshot of the 1020 error from your customer. Search the Security Events log (available at Security > Events) for the RayID or client IP Address from the visitor's 1020 error message.

Note Convert the UTC timestamp of the 1020 error to your local timezone when searching in the Security Events log.