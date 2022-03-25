Install Terraform

The installation process for Terraform ships as a single binary file. For official instructions for installing Terraform, refer to Install Terraform External link icon Open external link . The examples below include installation information for popular operating systems.

The easiest way to install Terraform on macOS is with Homebrew.

$ brew install terraform ==> Downloading https://homebrew.bintray.com/bottles/terraform-0.11.6.sierra.bottle.tar.gz ==> Pouring terraform-0.11.6.sierra.bottle.tar.gz 🍺 /usr/local/Cellar/terraform/0.11.6: 6 files, 80.2MB $ terraform version Terraform v0.11.6

On Linux, download and place the binary in your $PATH.

$ wget -q https://releases.hashicorp.com/terraform/0.11.6/terraform_0.11.6_linux_amd64.zip $ unzip terraform_0.11.6_linux_amd64.zip Archive: terraform_0.11.6_linux_amd64.zip inflating: terraform $ sudo mv terraform /usr/local/bin/terraform $ terraform version Terraform v0.11.6

Download the 32 or 64-bit executable from the Terraform Download External link icon Open external link page. Unzip and place terraform.exe somewhere in your path.