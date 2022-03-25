Install Terraform
The installation process for Terraform ships as a single binary file. For official instructions for installing Terraform, refer to Install Terraform. The examples below include installation information for popular operating systems.
Mac
The easiest way to install Terraform on macOS is with Homebrew.
$ brew install terraform
==> Downloading https://homebrew.bintray.com/bottles/terraform-0.11.6.sierra.bottle.tar.gz######################################################################## 100.0%==> Pouring terraform-0.11.6.sierra.bottle.tar.gz🍺 /usr/local/Cellar/terraform/0.11.6: 6 files, 80.2MB
$ terraform versionTerraform v0.11.6
Linux
On Linux, download and place the binary in your $PATH.
$ wget -q https://releases.hashicorp.com/terraform/0.11.6/terraform_0.11.6_linux_amd64.zip
$ unzip terraform_0.11.6_linux_amd64.zipArchive: terraform_0.11.6_linux_amd64.zip inflating: terraform
$ sudo mv terraform /usr/local/bin/terraform
$ terraform versionTerraform v0.11.6
Windows
- Download the 32 or 64-bit executable from the Terraform Download page.
- Unzip and place
terraform.exesomewhere in your path.
Other
Additional installers can be found at https://www.terraform.io/downloads.html.