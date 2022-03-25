Cloudflare Docs
Install Terraform

The installation process for Terraform ships as a single binary file. For official instructions for installing Terraform, refer to Install Terraform. The examples below include installation information for popular operating systems.

Mac

The easiest way to install Terraform on macOS is with Homebrew.

$ brew install terraform


==> Downloading https://homebrew.bintray.com/bottles/terraform-0.11.6.sierra.bottle.tar.gz
######################################################################## 100.0%
==> Pouring terraform-0.11.6.sierra.bottle.tar.gz
🍺  /usr/local/Cellar/terraform/0.11.6: 6 files, 80.2MB


$ terraform version
Terraform v0.11.6

Linux

On Linux, download and place the binary in your $PATH.

$ wget -q https://releases.hashicorp.com/terraform/0.11.6/terraform_0.11.6_linux_amd64.zip



$ unzip terraform_0.11.6_linux_amd64.zip
Archive:  terraform_0.11.6_linux_amd64.zip
  inflating: terraform


$ sudo mv terraform /usr/local/bin/terraform



$ terraform version
Terraform v0.11.6

Windows

  1. Download the 32 or 64-bit executable from the Terraform Download page.
  2. Unzip and place terraform.exe somewhere in your path.

Other

Additional installers can be found at https://www.terraform.io/downloads.html.