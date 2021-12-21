Use cases

The following use cases go through example Bulk Redirect Rule configurations and sample request URLs.

​ Redirect all requests from one domain to another domain

In this example the original domain was replaced with a different domain. All functionality was maintained, except for the HTTP service (port 80) which was discontinued.

Create a Bulk Redirect List with the following URL Redirect:

Source URL : example.com/

: Target URL : https://example.net/

: Subpath matching : Enabled

: Enabled Preserve query string: Enabled

This configuration will perform the following redirects:

Request URL URL after redirect http://example.com/ https://example.net/ https://example.com/ https://example.net/ https://example.com/my/path/to/page.htm https://example.net/my/path/to/page.htm https://example.com/search?q=term https://example.net/search?q=term

​ Redirect all requests for a domain to the root page of different domain

In this example, an old website was discontinued and replaced by a new one in a different domain. The functionality is different, and all URLs should now point to the root of the new domain. The same applies to any subdomains of the old domain.

Create a Bulk Redirect List with the following URL Redirect: Source URL : example.com/

: Target URL : https://example.net/

: Include subdomains: Enabled Create a Bulk Redirect Rule that enables this list.

This configuration will perform the following redirects:

Request URL URL after redirect http://example.com/ https://example.net/ https://example.com/ https://example.net/ https://subdomain.example.com/ https://example.net/ https://example.com/my/path/to/page.htm https://example.net/ https://example.com/search?q=term https://example.net/

​ Redirect all requests from one country to another domain

In this example, all website visitors from the United Kingdom will be redirected to a different domain, but maintaining current functionality in the same paths.

Create a Bulk Redirect List named uk_redirect_list with the following URL Redirect: Source URL : https://example.com/

: Target URL : https://example.co.uk/

: Subpath matching : Enabled

: Enabled Preserve query string: Enabled Create a Bulk Redirect Rule that enables the previous Bulk Redirect List and set the rule expression to the following: ip.src.country == "GB" and http.request.full_uri in $uk_redirect_list

This configuration will perform the following redirects for UK visitors: