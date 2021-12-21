Bulk Redirects (beta)

Bulk Redirects allow you to define a large number of redirects at the account level. These redirects navigate the user from a source URL to a target URL using a given HTTP status code.

Bulk Redirects are essentially static — they do not support any string replacement operations or regular expressions. However, you can configure URL Redirect parameters that affect their URL matching behavior and their runtime behavior.

Free Pro Business Enterprise Number of Edge Rules

(includes Bulk Redirect Rules) 15 15 15 50 Number of Bulk Redirect Lists 5 5 5 25 Number of URL Redirects across lists 20 500 500 10,000

When determining the available Bulk Redirect features and their limits, Cloudflare takes into account the highest plan on your account.