​​ 2024-04-15

​​ Cloudflare Trace now supports Workers

Starting today, customers can use Cloudflare Trace to confirm if a request to a specific URL within their zone is routed through a Workers script.

​​ 2024-03-18

​​ Cloudflare Trace now supports BYOIP zones

Customers can now use Cloudflare Trace to trace HTTP/S requests through their BYOIP zones.

​​ 2024-03-12

​​ Cloudflare Trace now supports grey-clouded hostnames

Even if the hostname is not proxied by Cloudflare, Cloudflare Trace will now return all the configurations that Cloudflare would have applied to the request.