2024-04-15
Cloudflare Trace now supports WorkersStarting today, customers can use Cloudflare Trace to confirm if a request to a specific URL within their zone is routed through a Workers script.
2024-03-18
Cloudflare Trace now supports BYOIP zonesCustomers can now use Cloudflare Trace to trace HTTP/S requests through their BYOIP zones.
2024-03-12
Cloudflare Trace now supports grey-clouded hostnamesEven if the hostname is not proxied by Cloudflare, Cloudflare Trace will now return all the configurations that Cloudflare would have applied to the request.