Configuring an Amazon Web Services static site to use Cloudflare

You can use Cloudflare to proxy sites that rely on Amazon Web Services (AWS) to store static content using Amazon’s Simple Storage Service (S3).

This article assumes that:

your site is associated with a registered domain, and

you have static content, such as images or HTML pages, to add to your S3 bucket.

To get started, follow the instructions below.

​​ Configure your AWS S3 buckets

An AWS S3 bucket is a public cloud storage resource. These buckets are similar to file folders, and store objects containing data and descriptive metadata. Learn more about External link icon Open external link Working with Amazon S3 Buckets External link icon Open external link .

In this guide, let’s assume that you’d like your site to be available via both:

A subdomain URL, such as https://www.example.com , and

, and the root domain URL, such as https://example.com .

To accomplish this, you will need to configure two S3 buckets by completing the tasks below.

​​ Task 1 - Set up an S3 bucket for a subdomain

To create and configure your subdomain S3 bucket, follow these instructions from Amazon:

Use the AWS management console to Create an S3 Bucket External link icon Open external link . For the Bucket name, use the subdomain URL without the https:// part; for example, www.example.com . Then, Configure an S3 Bucket for Static Website Hosting External link icon Open external link . After you save the static website hosting configuration, you can skip disabling public access for your bucket.

​​ Task 2 - Set up an S3 bucket for a root domain

After you’ve set up your subdomain bucket, you can create and configure your root domain bucket. Follow these instructions from Amazon:

​​ Configure bucket policies to allow Cloudflare IP addresses

Now that you’ve created your buckets and enabled hosting for static content, you can set up permissions to allow Cloudflare to access your bucket. This ensures that your site only responds to requests coming from the Cloudflare proxy. This is the current list of IP address ranges External link icon Open external link used by the Cloudflare proxy.

To set up your policy:

Follow these instructions from Amazon to Add an S3 Bucket Policy External link icon Open external link . For the step where you enter the policy in the Bucket policy editor, use this sample to fill out the needed JSON code, making sure to replace: www.example.com (appearing in "Resource": "arn:aws:s3:::www.example.com/*" ) with the S3 bucket name for your subdomain URL.

(appearing in ) with the S3 bucket name for your subdomain URL. The placeholder IP addresses with the current list of Cloudflare IP addresses External link icon Open external link

╰─➤ curl -I -L example.com HTTP/1.1 301 Moved Permanently Date: Tue, 23 Jan 2018 23:17:44 GMT Connection: keep-alive Cache-Control: max-age=3600 Expires: Wed, 24 Jan 2018 00:17:44 GMT Location: https://example.com/ Server: cloudflare CF-RAY: 3e1e77d5c42b8c52-SFO-DOG

​​ Upload static content to your S3 bucket

To add static content to your S3 bucket, follow Amazon’s instructions for Uploading Files and Folders to an S3 Bucket External link icon Open external link .

​​ Set up your site on Cloudflare

Before setting up your site on Cloudflare, ensure you have the URLs or endpoints for both your subdomain and root buckets. For each bucket, you can find the URL in the AWS S3 console under Properties > Static website hosting > Endpoint.

To get started:

Once your site is fully configured in Cloudflare, your visitors can access your AWS S3 hosted content using either the subdomain or root domain endpoint you set up.

I keep getting “Invalid hostname: Use ‘@’ to represent the root domain.” when creating DNS records in Cloudflare.

Make sure you are creating CNAME records and not another record type.

Cloudflare is my domain name registrar and I don’t know how to change my nameservers.

You don’t need to change the nameservers if you are already using Cloudflare as a domain name registrar.

My static HTML pages show up as HTML code without any formatting on my domain.