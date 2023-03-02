Using Resolve Override in Page Rules

Cloudflare Page Rules allows you to override the URL or IP address of a request.

A common use case for this functionality is when you are serving an application from the URI (e.g. mydomain.com/app). In this case the ‘app’ may live on another server and may even be hosted by a third party. Requests to this endpoint must be directed to the server for that third party application. You can specify a CNAME host.

To make sure you have full control of these records, it is recommended that you set the Resolve Override within the same zone name.

To configure resolve override in Page Rules, do the following:

1. Create a DNS record External link icon Open external link (either CNAME or A record) for your domain.

This example shows a CNAME setup using domain.s3.amazonaws.com . Type: CNAME Name: resolve.cloudflaredocs.com Target: domain.s3.amazonaws.com TTL: Auto Proxy status: Proxied (orange cloud icon)

. This example points to a web server IP address. Type: A Name: resolve.cloudflaredocs.com IPv4 address: 1.2.3.4 TTL: Auto Proxy status: Proxied (orange cloud icon)



2. Create a Page Rule External link icon Open external link to override a URL or an IP address.