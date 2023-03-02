Using Resolve Override in Page Rules
Overview
Cloudflare Page Rules allows you to override the URL or IP address of a request.
A common use case for this functionality is when you are serving an application from the URI (e.g. mydomain.com/app). In this case the ‘app’ may live on another server and may even be hosted by a third party. Requests to this endpoint must be directed to the server for that third party application. You can specify a CNAME host.
To make sure you have full control of these records, it is recommended that you set the Resolve Override within the same zone name.
To configure resolve override in Page Rules, do the following:
1. Create a DNS record (either CNAME or A record) for your domain.
- This example shows a CNAME setup using
domain.s3.amazonaws.com.
- Type: CNAME
- Name:
resolve.cloudflaredocs.com
- Target:
domain.s3.amazonaws.com
- TTL: Auto
- Proxy status: Proxied (orange cloud icon)
- This example points to a web server IP address.
- Type: A
- Name:
resolve.cloudflaredocs.com
- IPv4 address:
1.2.3.4
- TTL: Auto
- Proxy status: Proxied (orange cloud icon)
2. Create a Page Rule to override a URL or an IP address.
- The following example Page Rule configuration would send all requests from a folder (
/app) to an AWS S3 bucket:
- If the URL matches:
example.com/app/*
- Setting: Resolve Override | Value:
resolve.example.com
- Setting: Host Header Override | Value:
examplebucket.s3.amazonaws.com
- If the URL matches: