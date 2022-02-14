Manage DNS records

When you add a new domain to Cloudflare, Cloudflare automatically scans for common records and adds them to your account's DNS page. This scan is not guaranteed to find all existing DNS records, so make sure that all DNS records are added in the Cloudflare DNS page before changing your nameservers to Cloudflare nameservers.

If you want more control over which DNS records are imported and how, use the bulk imports.

If your domain is added to Cloudflare by a hosting partner, manage your DNS records via the hosting partner.

​ Create DNS records

​ Using the dashboard

To create a DNS record in the dashboard:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select an account and domain. Go to DNS. Click Add record. Choose a record Type . Complete the required fields. Click Save.

​ Using the API

To create records with the API, use a POST request External link icon Open external link.

​ Edit DNS records

​ Using the dashboard

To edit DNS records in the dashboard:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select an account and domain. Go to DNS. On a specific record, click Edit. Make any necessary changes. Click Save.

​ Using the API

To update part of a record with the API, use a PATCH request External link icon Open external link. If you want to overwrite the entire existing record, use a PUT request External link icon Open external link.

​ Delete DNS records

​ Using the dashboard

To delete DNS records in the dashboard:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select an account and domain. Go to DNS. On a specific record, click Edit. Click Delete. Click Delete again to confirm.

​ Using the API