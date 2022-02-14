Manage DNS records
When you add a new domain to Cloudflare, Cloudflare automatically scans for common records and adds them to your account's DNS page. This scan is not guaranteed to find all existing DNS records, so make sure that all DNS records are added in the Cloudflare DNS page before changing your nameservers to Cloudflare nameservers.
If you want more control over which DNS records are imported and how, use the bulk imports.
Create DNS records
Using the dashboard
To create a DNS record in the dashboard:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select an account and domain.
- Go to DNS.
- Click Add record.
- Choose a record Type.
- Complete the required fields.
- Click Save.
Using the API
To create records with the API, use a POST request.
Edit DNS records
Using the dashboard
To edit DNS records in the dashboard:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select an account and domain.
- Go to DNS.
- On a specific record, click Edit.
- Make any necessary changes.
- Click Save.
Using the API
To update part of a record with the API, use a PATCH request. If you want to overwrite the entire existing record, use a PUT request.
Delete DNS records
Using the dashboard
To delete DNS records in the dashboard:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select an account and domain.
- Go to DNS.
- On a specific record, click Edit.
- Click Delete.
- Click Delete again to confirm.
Using the API
To delete records with the API, use a DELETE request.