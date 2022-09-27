Dynamic Redirects
Beta
Dynamic Redirects allow you to create powerful URL redirects 1 like redirects based on the source country of requests.
Unlike Bulk Redirects, Dynamic Redirects support string replacement operations and regular expressions (depending on your Cloudflare plan).
Refer to Availability for more information on the quotas and features per Cloudflare plan. URL redirects navigate the user from a source URL to a target URL using a given HTTP status code. URL redirection is also known as URL forwarding. ↩︎
URL redirects navigate the user from a source URL to a target URL using a given HTTP status code. URL redirection is also known as URL forwarding. ↩︎