Serve images from custom domains

Image delivery is supported from all customer domains under the same Cloudflare account. To serve images through custom domains, an image URL should be adjusted to the following format:

https://example.com/cdn-cgi/imagedelivery/<ACCOUNT_HASH>/<IMAGE_ID>/<VARIANT_NAME>

Example with a custom domain:

https://example.com/cdn-cgi/imagedelivery/ZWd9g1K7eljCn_KDTu_MWA/083eb7b2-5392-4565-b69e-aff66acddd00/public

In this example, <ACCOUNT_HASH> , <IMAGE_ID> and <VARIANT_NAME> are the same, but the hostname and prefix path is different:

example.com : Cloudflare proxied domain under the same account as the Cloudflare Images.

: Cloudflare proxied domain under the same account as the Cloudflare Images. /cdn-cgi/imagedelivery : Path to trigger cdn-cgi image proxy.

: Path to trigger image proxy. ZWd9g1K7eljCn_KDTu_MWA : The Images account hash. This can be found in the Cloudflare Images Dashboard.

: The Images account hash. This can be found in the Cloudflare Images Dashboard. 083eb7b2-5392-4565-b69e-aff66acddd00 : The image ID.

: The image ID. public : The variant name.

​​ Custom paths

By default, Images are served from the /cdn-cgi/imagedelivery/ path. You can use Transform Rules to rewrite URLs and serve images from custom paths.

​​ Basic version

Free and Pro plans only support string matching rules that do not require regular expressions.

This example lets you rewrite a request from example.com/images to example.com/cdn-cgi/imagedelivery/<ACCOUNT_HASH> .

To create a rule:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account and website. Select Rules > Transform Rules. Select Create rule. Under When incoming requests match…, select Edit expression. In the text field, enter starts_with(http.request.uri.path, "/images") . Under Path, select Rewrite to. Select Dynamic and enter the following in the text field.

concat( "/cdn-cgi/imagedelivery/<ACCOUNT_HASH>", substring(http.request.uri.path, 7) )

Select Deploy when you are done.

This feature requires a Business or Enterprise plan to enable regex in Transform Rules. Refer to Cloudflare Transform Rules Availability for more information.

This example lets you rewrite a request from example.com/images/some-image-id/w100,h300 to example.com/cdn-cgi/imagedelivery/<ACCOUNT_HASH>/some-image-id/width=100,height=300 and assumes Flexible variants feature is turned on.

To create a rule:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account and website. Select Rules > Transform Rules. Select Create rule. Under When incoming requests match…, select Edit expression. In the text field, enter (http.request.uri.path matches "^/images/.*$") . Under Path, select Rewrite to. Select Dynamic and enter the following in the text field.

regex_replace( http.request.uri.path, "^/images/(.*)\\?w([0-9]+)&h([0-9]+)$", "/cdn-cgi/imagedelivery/<ACCOUNT_HASH>/${1}/width=${2},height=${3}" )