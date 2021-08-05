URL Rewrite Rules
A URL Rewrite Rule can perform a static rewrite or a dynamic rewrite. Static rewrites replace a given part of a request URL (path or query string) with a static string. Dynamic rewrites support more advanced scenarios where you use an expression to define the resulting path or query string.
To create a URL Rewrite Rule in the dashboard, see Create a URL Rewrite Rule in the dashboard.
To create a URL Rewrite Rule via API, see Create a URL Rewrite Rule via API.
Rewrites and redirects
You can manipulate the URL of a request through different operations, namely through rewrites and redirects:
A rewrite is a server-side operation that occurs before a web server has fully processed a request. A rewrite is not visible to website visitors, since the URL displayed in the browser does not change. Configure URL Rewrite Rules to perform rewrites at the edge without reaching your web server.
A redirect is a client-side operation that occurs after the web server has loaded the initial URL. In this case, a website visitor can see the URL changing when the redirect occurs. See Configuring URL forwarding or redirects with Cloudflare Page Rules in the Support KB to learn more about configuring redirects.