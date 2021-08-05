URL Rewrite Rules

A URL Rewrite Rule can perform a static rewrite or a dynamic rewrite. Static rewrites replace a given part of a request URL (path or query string) with a static string. Dynamic rewrites support more advanced scenarios where you use an expression External link icon Open external link to define the resulting path or query string.

To create a URL Rewrite Rule in the dashboard, see Create a URL Rewrite Rule in the dashboard.

To create a URL Rewrite Rule via API, see Create a URL Rewrite Rule via API.

​ Rewrites and redirects

You can manipulate the URL of a request through different operations, namely through rewrites and redirects: