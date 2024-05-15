Enhance Transform Rules with JWT claims

You can forward information from a JSON Web Token (JWT) to the origin in a header by creating Transform Rules using claims that Cloudflare has verified via the JSON Web Token.

Claims are available through the http.request.jwt.claims firewall fields.

For example, the following expression will extract the user claim from a token processed by the Token Configuration with TOKEN_CONFIGURATION_ID :

lookup_json_string(http.request.jwt.claims [ "<TOKEN_CONFIGURATION_ID>" ] [ 0 ] , "claim_name" )

​​Refer to Configure JWT Validation for more information about creating a Token Configuration.

​​ Create a Transform Rule

As an example, to send the header x-send-jwt-claim-user request header to the origin, you must create a Transform Rule: