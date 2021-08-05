HTTP Request Header Modification Rules

You can manipulate the headers of incoming HTTP requests through HTTP Request Header Modification Rules. Through these rules you can:

Set the value of an HTTP request header to a literal string value, overwriting its previous value or adding a new header to the request.

Set the value of an HTTP request header according to an expression, overwriting its previous value or adding a new header to the request.

Remove an HTTP request header from the request (remove all headers with the provided name).

Important You cannot modify or remove HTTP request headers whose name starts with cf- or x-cf- except for the cf-connecting-ip HTTP request header, which you can remove.

If you modify the value of an existing HTTP request header using an expression that evaluates to an empty string ( "" ) or an undefined value, the HTTP request header is removed .

Currently, there is a limited number of HTTP request headers that you cannot modify. Cloudflare may remove restrictions for some of these HTTP request headers when presented with valid use cases. Create a post in the community External link icon Open external link for consideration.

To create an HTTP Request Header Modification Rule in the dashboard, see Create an HTTP Request Header Modification Rule in the dashboard.

To create an HTTP Request Header Modification Rule via API, see Create an HTTP Request Header Modification Rule via API.