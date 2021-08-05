HTTP Request Header Modification Rules
You can manipulate the headers of incoming HTTP requests through HTTP Request Header Modification Rules. Through these rules you can:
- Set the value of an HTTP request header to a literal string value, overwriting its previous value or adding a new header to the request.
- Set the value of an HTTP request header according to an expression, overwriting its previous value or adding a new header to the request.
- Remove an HTTP request header from the request (remove all headers with the provided name).
To create an HTTP Request Header Modification Rule in the dashboard, see Create an HTTP Request Header Modification Rule in the dashboard.
To create an HTTP Request Header Modification Rule via API, see Create an HTTP Request Header Modification Rule via API.