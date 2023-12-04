Override URL or IP address
Cloudflare Page Rules allows you to override the URL or IP address of a request. This feature is currently available for domains on the Enterprise plan.
A common use case for this functionality is when you are serving an application from a particular URI (
mydomain.com/app). In this case, the app may live on another server and may even be hosted by a third party. Requests to this endpoint must be directed to the server for that third party application. You can specify a
CNAME host.
To make sure you have full control of these records, it is recommended that you set the Resolve Override within the same zone name.
To configure a resolve override in Page Rules, do the following:
Create a DNS record (either
CNAMEor
Arecord) for your domain.
This example shows a
CNAMErecord setup to point to
domain.s3.amazonaws.com.
- Type:
CNAME
- Name:
resolve.example.com
- Target:
domain.s3.amazonaws.com
- TTL: Auto
- Proxy status: Proxied
- Type:
This example uses an
Arecord to point to a web server IP address.
- Type:
A
- Name:
resolve.example.com
- IPv4 address:
1.2.3.4
- TTL: Auto
- Proxy status: Proxied
- Type:
Create a page rule to override a URL or an IP address.
The following example page rule configuration would send all requests from a folder (
/app) to an AWS S3 bucket:
- If the URL matches:
example.com/app/*
- Setting: Resolve Override | Value:
resolve.example.com
- Setting: Host Header Override | Value:
examplebucket.s3.amazonaws.com
- If the URL matches: