Override URL or IP address

Cloudflare Page Rules allows you to override the URL or IP address of a request. This feature is currently available for domains on the Enterprise plan. You can accomplish the same effect with an origin rule.

A common use case for this functionality is when you are serving an application from a particular URI ( mydomain.com/app ). In this case, the app may live on another server and may even be hosted by a third party. Requests to this endpoint must be directed to the server for that third party application. You can specify a CNAME host. The CNAME record must exist within the Cloudflare DNS.

To make sure you have full control of these records, it is recommended that you set the Resolve Override within the same zone name.

To configure a resolve override in Page Rules, do the following:

Create a DNS record (either CNAME or A record) for your domain. This example shows a CNAME record setup to point to domain.s3.amazonaws.com . Type: CNAME Name: resolve.example.com Target: domain.s3.amazonaws.com TTL: Auto Proxy status: Proxied

This example uses an A record to point to a web server IP address. Type: A Name: resolve.example.com IPv4 address: 1.2.3.4 TTL: Auto Proxy status: Proxied

Create a page rule to override a URL or an IP address. The following example page rule configuration would send all requests from a folder ( /app ) to an AWS S3 bucket: If the URL matches: example.com/app/*

Setting: Resolve Override | Value: resolve.example.com

Resolve Override | Setting: Host Header Override | Value: examplebucket.s3.amazonaws.com