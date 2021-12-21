Supported URL components
The source and target URLs support different URL components.
In the following reference table, the provided URL component examples are based on the following URL:
https://user:password@www.example.com:443/search?q=term#results
|URL component
|Supported in source URL
|Supported in target URL
|Scheme
(for example,
https)
|Yes (
http or
https only)
|Yes
|User information
(for example,
user:password)
|No
|Yes (optional)
|Host
(for example,
www.example.com)
|Yes
|Yes (optional)
|Port
(for example,
443)
|No
|Yes (optional)
|Path
(for example,
/search)
|Yes
|Yes
|Query string
(for example,
q=term)
|No
|Yes, if Preserve query string is false (optional)
|Fragment
(for example,
results)
|No
|Yes (optional)
Bulk Redirects also support target URLs without an authority component, like the following URL:
magnet:?xt=urn:btih:2bd9d334e8d1e5bd7768755173222db5c6dea13b&dn=archlinux-2021.07.01-x86_64.iso