Cloudflare Trace Beta

Available on all plans

Cloudflare Trace (beta) follows an HTTP/S request through Cloudflare’s reverse proxy to your origin. Use this tool to understand how different Cloudflare configurations interact with an HTTP/S request for one of your proxied hostnames.

You can define specific request properties to simulate different conditions for an HTTP/S request. Inactive rules configured in Cloudflare products will not be evaluated.

Cloudflare Trace is available to users with an Administrator or Super Administrator role.

​​ Use Trace in the dashboard

​​ 1. Configure one or more Cloudflare products

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link , and select your account. Set configuration settings at the account level, or select a domain and configure settings for one or more Cloudflare products.

​​ 2. Build a trace

​​ 3. Assess results

The Trace results page shows all evaluated and executed configurations from different Cloudflare products, in evaluation order. Any inactive rules are not evaluated.

Analyze the different steps with evaluated and executed configurations for the current trace. Trace results include matches for all active rules and configurations, whether configured at the account level or for a specific domain or subdomain. To show all configurations, including the ones that did not match the request, select All configurations in the Results shown dropdown. (Optional) Update your Cloudflare configuration (at the account or at the domain/subdomain level) and create a new trace to check the impact of your changes.

​​ 4. (Optional) Save the trace configuration

To run a trace later with the same configuration:

Copy the JSON shown in the dashboard with the current trace configuration. When creating a new trace, paste it in the JSON box to define all the settings of the new trace.

​​ Use Trace via API

Use the Request Trace API link label Open API docs link operation to perform a trace using the Cloudflare API.

​​ Steps in trace results

For matched configurations in trace results, each step corresponds to one of the following:

Execution of one or more rules of a Cloudflare product, in the context of a phase (for products built on the Ruleset Engine )

(for products built on the ) Workers (execution of one or more scripts)

(execution of one or more scripts) Page Rules (execution of one or more rules)

Currently, you cannot perform traces for:

Domains or subdomains associated with BYOIP addresses

addresses Custom hostnames

Also, the following products will not appear in trace results: