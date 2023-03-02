Recommended Page Rules to consider

Use Cloudflare Page Rules External link icon Open external link to improve the user experience of your domain with hardened security and enhanced site performance, while increasing reliability and minimizing bandwidth usage for your origin server.

Keep in mind that not all rules will be right for everyone, but these are some of the most popular.

301/302 Forwarding URL

Security Level & Cache Level

Edge Cache TTL, Always Online, and Browser Cache TTL

​​ 301/302 Forwarding URL

Two common examples for using forwarding URLs are:

Defining the root as the canonical version of your domain

Directing visitors to a specific page with an easy to remember URL

This example Page Rule configuration defines the root as the canonical version of your domain:

If the URL matches : *www.example.com/*

: Setting: Forwarding URL | Select status code: 301 Permanent Redirect

Forwarding URL | 301 Permanent Redirect Enter destination URL: https://example.com/$2

This example redirects visitors to a specific page with an easy to remember URL:

If the URL matches: *www.example.com/fb*

Setting: Forwarding URL | Select status code: 302 Temporary Redirect

Forwarding URL | 302 Temporary Redirect Enter destination URL: https://www.facebook.com/username

​​ Security and Cache Level

Certain sections of a website, like the login or admin section, have different security and performance requirements than your general public facing pages.

The following example Page Rule configuration performs several security and cache adjustments for requests targeting a specific path:

If the URL matches example.com/user*

Setting: Security Level | Value: High

Security Level | High Setting: Cache Level | Value: Bypass

Cache Level | Bypass Setting: Disable Apps

​​ Edge Cache TTL and Browser Cache TTL

Certain resources on your domain will likely not change often. For these resources, taking advantage of aggressive caching options can significantly reduce the load on your server and bandwidth utilization.

In the following example Page Rule configuration, the target is a folder that holds the majority of the image assets as well as some other types of multimedia.

If the URL matches: example.com/sites/default/files*

Setting : Browser Cache TTL | Value : a day

: Browser Cache TTL | : a day Setting: Cache Level | Value: Cache Everything

Cache Level | Cache Everything Setting: Edge Cache TTL | Value: 7 days

The following example Page Rule configuration applies unique rules for critical pages that do not change very often.