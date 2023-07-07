Mobile Redirect

Mobile Redirect allows you to automatically redirect mobile device visitors to a mobile-optimized website or subdomain home page. The redirect is done at the edge of Cloudflare’s network, improving the user experience by eliminating a roundtrip to your server. The mobile redirect service is not available to domains signed up through hosting partners.

​​ Enable Mobile Redirect

Log into the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link . Select your account and zone. Go to Speed > Optimization > Other. For Mobile Redirect, select the subdomain that you would like to redirect from the drop down list. Choose Keep Path or Drop Path: Keep Path will redirect all mobile requests to the same resource hosted on your mobile-optimized website.

will redirect all mobile requests to the same resource hosted on your mobile-optimized website. Drop Path will redirect all mobile requests to your mobile-optimized website homepage. Toggle switch to On.

Mobile redirects only apply if the hostname you want to redirect is proxied through Cloudflare .

​​ Compatible mobile devices

Browsers from the following mobile devices are redirected to the mobile-optimized subdomain:

iPhone

Android

iPod

Blackberry

Palm

Mobile

Windows CE

Opera mini

AvantGo

Docomo

The iPad and Android tablet user agents will not match and trigger the mobile redirect feature.

​​ Allow full site view

To allow your end users to view the full site on mobile, you’ll need to set the value of the following cookie on the root domain only to 0 (zero) at your origin server:

__cf_mob_redir = 0; domain=.example.com

In this example, replace .example.com with your root domain.

To renew the mobile redirect, delete the cookie, or set it to expire after whatever duration you choose.