Example rules

The following sections contain example single redirect rule configurations.

​​ Redirect visitors to the new URL of a page

This example static redirect for zone example.com will redirect visitors requesting the /contact-us/ page to the new page URL /contacts/ .

When incoming requests match Field: URI Path

URI Path Operator: equals

equals Value: /contact-us/ If you are using the Expression Editor, enter the following expression:

http.request.uri.path eq "/contact-us/" Then Type: Static

Static URL: /contacts/

Status code: 301

301 Preserve query string: Enabled

For example, the redirect rule would perform the following redirects:

Request URL Target URL Status code example.com/contact-us/ example.com/contacts/ 301 example.com/contact-us/?state=TX example.com/contacts/?state=TX 301 example.com/team/ (unchanged) n/a

​​ Redirect UK and France visitors to their specific subdomains

This example dynamic redirect for zone example.com will redirect United Kingdom and France visitors requesting the website’s root path ( / ) to their localized subdomains https://gb.example.com and https://fr.example.com , respectively.

When incoming requests match Using the Expression Editor:

(ip.geoip.country eq "GB" or ip.geoip.country eq "FR") and http.request.uri.path eq "/" Then Type: Dynamic

Dynamic Expression: lower(concat("https://", ip.geoip.country, ".example.com"))

Status code: 301

For example, the redirect rule would perform the following redirects:

Visitor country Request URL Target URL Status code United Kingdom example.com https://gb.example.com 301 France example.com https://fr.example.com 301 United States example.com (unchanged) n/a

​​ Remove locale information from URL path

This example dynamic redirect for zone example.com will redirect visitors from an old URL format that included the locale (for example, /en-us/<page_name> ) to the new format /<page_name> .

When incoming requests match Field: URI Path

URI Path Operator: matches regex

matches regex Value: ^/[A-Za-z]{2}-[A-Za-z]{2}/ If you are using the Expression Editor, enter the following expression:

http.request.uri.path matches "^/[A-Za-z]{2}-[A-Za-z]{2}/" Then Type: Dynamic

Dynamic Expression: regex_replace(http.request.uri.path, "^/[A-Za-z]{2}-[A-Za-z]{2}/(.*)", "/${1}")

Status code: 301

301 Preserve query string: Enabled

The function regex_replace() allows you to extract parts of the URL using regular expressions' capture groups. Create capture groups by putting part of the regular expression in parentheses. Then, reference a capture group using ${<num>} in the replacement string, where <num> is the number of the capture group.

For example, the redirect rule would perform the following redirects: