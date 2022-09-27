API parameter reference
Create a static or dynamic URL redirect based on the parameter name provided in the
action_parameters field:
- Define the
"from_value">
"target_url">
"value"parameter to specify a static URL redirect.
- Define the
"from_value">
"target_url">
"expression"parameter to specify an expression that defines the dynamic URL redirect to perform.
Static URL redirect parameters
The full syntax of the
"action_parameters" field for a Dynamic Redirect Rule with a static value for the destination URL is the following:
"action_parameters": { "from_value": { "target_url": { "value":"<STATIC_URL_VALUE>" }, "status_code": <STATUS_CODE>, "preserve_query_string": <BOOLEAN_VALUE> }
}
The only required parameter is
"from_value" >
"target_url" >
"value". The URL entered in
<STATIC_URL_VALUE> must be a literal string, which will be used in the
Location HTTP header returned in the redirect response.
The optional parameters are the following:
"status_code"(integer): The HTTP status code sent in the redirect response (
301by default). The value must be one of the following:
301(Moved permanently),
302(Found, also known as Moved temporarily),
307(Temporary redirect), or
308(Permanent redirect).
"preserve_query_string"(boolean): Whether to preserve the query string when redirecting (
falseby default).
Dynamic URL redirect parameters
The full syntax of the
"action_parameters" field for a Dynamic Redirect Rule with a dynamic value for the destination URL is the following:
"action_parameters": { "from_value": { "target_url": { "expression": "<DYNAMIC_URL_EXPRESSION>" }, "status_code": <STATUS_CODE>, "preserve_query_string": <BOOLEAN_VALUE> }
}
The only required parameter is
"from_value" >
"target_url" >
"expression". Enter an expression in
<DYNAMIC_URL_EXPRESSION> to define a dynamic URL redirect. The result of evaluating this expression will be used in the
Location HTTP header returned in the redirect response.
The optional parameters are the following:
"status_code"(integer): The HTTP status code sent in the redirect response (
301by default). The value must be one of the following:
301(Moved permanently),
302(Found, also known as Moved temporarily),
307(Temporary redirect), or
308(Permanent redirect).
"preserve_query_string"(boolean): Whether to preserve the query string when redirecting (
falseby default).