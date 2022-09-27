Cloudflare Docs
Rules
API parameter reference

Create a static or dynamic URL redirect based on the parameter name provided in the action_parameters field:

  • Define the "from_value" > "target_url" > "value" parameter to specify a static URL redirect.
  • Define the "from_value" > "target_url" > "expression" parameter to specify an expression that defines the dynamic URL redirect to perform.

​​ Static URL redirect parameters

The full syntax of the "action_parameters" field for a Dynamic Redirect Rule with a static value for the destination URL is the following:

 "action_parameters": {
  "from_value": {
    "target_url": {
      "value":"<STATIC_URL_VALUE>"
    },
    "status_code": <STATUS_CODE>,
    "preserve_query_string": <BOOLEAN_VALUE>
  }

}

The only required parameter is "from_value" > "target_url" > "value". The URL entered in <STATIC_URL_VALUE> must be a literal string, which will be used in the Location HTTP header returned in the redirect response.

The optional parameters are the following:

  • "status_code" (integer): The HTTP status code sent in the redirect response (301 by default). The value must be one of the following: 301 (Moved permanently), 302 (Found, also known as Moved temporarily), 307 (Temporary redirect), or 308 (Permanent redirect).
  • "preserve_query_string" (boolean): Whether to preserve the query string when redirecting (false by default).

​​ Dynamic URL redirect parameters

The full syntax of the "action_parameters" field for a Dynamic Redirect Rule with a dynamic value for the destination URL is the following:

"action_parameters": {
  "from_value": {
    "target_url": {
      "expression": "<DYNAMIC_URL_EXPRESSION>"
    },
    "status_code": <STATUS_CODE>,
    "preserve_query_string": <BOOLEAN_VALUE>
  }

}

The only required parameter is "from_value" > "target_url" > "expression". Enter an expression in <DYNAMIC_URL_EXPRESSION> to define a dynamic URL redirect. The result of evaluating this expression will be used in the Location HTTP header returned in the redirect response.

The optional parameters are the following:

  • "status_code" (integer): The HTTP status code sent in the redirect response (301 by default). The value must be one of the following: 301 (Moved permanently), 302 (Found, also known as Moved temporarily), 307 (Temporary redirect), or 308 (Permanent redirect).
  • "preserve_query_string" (boolean): Whether to preserve the query string when redirecting (false by default).