API parameter reference

Create a static or dynamic URL redirect based on the parameter name provided in the action_parameters field:

Define the "from_value" > "target_url" > "value" parameter to specify a static URL redirect.

> > parameter to specify a static URL redirect. Define the "from_value" > "target_url" > "expression" parameter to specify an expression that defines the dynamic URL redirect to perform.

​​ Static URL redirect parameters

The full syntax of the "action_parameters" field for a Dynamic Redirect Rule with a static value for the destination URL is the following:

"action_parameters" : { "from_value" : { "target_url" : { "value" : "<STATIC_URL_VALUE>" } , "status_code" : <STATUS_CODE> , "preserve_query_string" : <BOOLEAN_VALUE> } }

The only required parameter is "from_value" > "target_url" > "value" . The URL entered in <STATIC_URL_VALUE> must be a literal string, which will be used in the Location HTTP header returned in the redirect response.

The optional parameters are the following:

"status_code" (integer): The HTTP status code sent in the redirect response ( 301 by default). The value must be one of the following: 301 (Moved permanently), 302 (Found, also known as Moved temporarily), 307 (Temporary redirect), or 308 (Permanent redirect).

(integer): The HTTP status code sent in the redirect response ( by default). The value must be one of the following: (Moved permanently), (Found, also known as Moved temporarily), (Temporary redirect), or (Permanent redirect). "preserve_query_string" (boolean): Whether to preserve the query string when redirecting ( false by default).

​​ Dynamic URL redirect parameters

The full syntax of the "action_parameters" field for a Dynamic Redirect Rule with a dynamic value for the destination URL is the following:

"action_parameters" : { "from_value" : { "target_url" : { "expression" : "<DYNAMIC_URL_EXPRESSION>" } , "status_code" : <STATUS_CODE> , "preserve_query_string" : <BOOLEAN_VALUE> } }

The only required parameter is "from_value" > "target_url" > "expression" . Enter an expression in <DYNAMIC_URL_EXPRESSION> to define a dynamic URL redirect. The result of evaluating this expression will be used in the Location HTTP header returned in the redirect response.

The optional parameters are the following: