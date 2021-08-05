Skip to content
URL rewrite API parameter reference

Create a static or dynamic URL rewrite based on the parameter name provided in the action_parameters field:

  • Define the value parameter to specify a static URL rewrite.
  • Define the expression parameter to specify the expression that defines the dynamic URL rewrite to perform.

Static URL rewrite parameters

The full syntax of the action_parameters field for a static URL Rewrite Rule that rewrites both the URI path and the query string is the following:

"action_parameters": {
  "uri": {
    "path": { 
      "value": "<URI_PATH_VALUE>"
    }, 
    "query": {
      "value": "<QUERY_STRING_VALUE>"
    }
  }
}

If you are only rewriting the URI path or the query string, omit the query or path parameter, respectively.

Dynamic URL rewrite parameters

The full syntax of the action_parameters field for a dynamic URL Rewrite Rule that rewrites both the URI path and the query string is the following:

"action_parameters": {
  "uri": {
    "path": { 
      "expression": "<URI_PATH_EXPRESSION>"
    }, 
    "query": {
      "expression": "<QUERY_STRING_EXPRESSION>"
    }
  }
}

If you are only rewriting the URI path or the query string, omit the query or path parameter, respectively.

Different URL rewrite types in the same rule

The same rule can have different types of URL rewrites for the URI path and the query string. For example, a single rule can perform a dynamic URL rewrite of the URI path and a static URL rewrite of the query string. The syntax of such a rule would be the following:

"action_parameters": {
  "uri": {
    "path": { 
      "expression": "<URI_PATH_EXPRESSION>"
    }, 
    "query": {
      "value": "<QUERY_STRING_VALUE>"
    }
  }
}