URL rewrite API parameter reference

Create a static or dynamic URL rewrite based on the parameter name provided in the action_parameters field:

Define the value parameter to specify a static URL rewrite.

parameter to specify a static URL rewrite. Define the expression parameter to specify the expression that defines the dynamic URL rewrite to perform.

​ Static URL rewrite parameters

The full syntax of the action_parameters field for a static URL Rewrite Rule that rewrites both the URI path and the query string is the following:

"action_parameters" : {

"uri" : {

"path" : {

"value" : "<URI_PATH_VALUE>"

} ,

"query" : {

"value" : "<QUERY_STRING_VALUE>"

}

}

}



If you are only rewriting the URI path or the query string, omit the query or path parameter, respectively.

​ Dynamic URL rewrite parameters

The full syntax of the action_parameters field for a dynamic URL Rewrite Rule that rewrites both the URI path and the query string is the following:

"action_parameters" : {

"uri" : {

"path" : {

"expression" : "<URI_PATH_EXPRESSION>"

} ,

"query" : {

"expression" : "<QUERY_STRING_EXPRESSION>"

}

}

}



If you are only rewriting the URI path or the query string, omit the query or path parameter, respectively.

​ Different URL rewrite types in the same rule

The same rule can have different types of URL rewrites for the URI path and the query string. For example, a single rule can perform a dynamic URL rewrite of the URI path and a static URL rewrite of the query string. The syntax of such a rule would be the following: