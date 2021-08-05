URL rewrite API parameter reference
Create a static or dynamic URL rewrite based on the parameter name provided in the
action_parameters field:
- Define the
valueparameter to specify a static URL rewrite.
- Define the
expressionparameter to specify the expression that defines the dynamic URL rewrite to perform.
Static URL rewrite parameters
The full syntax of the
action_parameters field for a static URL Rewrite Rule that rewrites both the URI path and the query string is the following:
"action_parameters": {
"uri": {
"path": {
"value": "<URI_PATH_VALUE>"
},
"query": {
"value": "<QUERY_STRING_VALUE>"
}
}
}
If you are only rewriting the URI path or the query string, omit the
query or
path parameter, respectively.
Dynamic URL rewrite parameters
The full syntax of the
action_parameters field for a dynamic URL Rewrite Rule that rewrites both the URI path and the query string is the following:
"action_parameters": {
"uri": {
"path": {
"expression": "<URI_PATH_EXPRESSION>"
},
"query": {
"expression": "<QUERY_STRING_EXPRESSION>"
}
}
}
If you are only rewriting the URI path or the query string, omit the
query or
path parameter, respectively.
Different URL rewrite types in the same rule
The same rule can have different types of URL rewrites for the URI path and the query string. For example, a single rule can perform a dynamic URL rewrite of the URI path and a static URL rewrite of the query string. The syntax of such a rule would be the following:
"action_parameters": {
"uri": {
"path": {
"expression": "<URI_PATH_EXPRESSION>"
},
"query": {
"value": "<QUERY_STRING_VALUE>"
}
}
}