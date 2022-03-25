URL rewrite examples

The following examples illustrate how to perform URL rewrites with Transform Rules:

​​ Rewrite path of welcome page for visitors in specific countries

To have a welcome page in two languages, create two URL Rewrite Rules with a static rewrite of the path component:

URL Rewrite Rule #1

Text in Expression Editor: http.request.uri.path == "/welcome.html" && ip.geoip.country == "GB" Text after Path > Rewrite to… > Static: /welcome-gb.html

URL Rewrite Rule #2

Text in Expression Editor: http.request.uri.path == "/welcome.html" && ip.geoip.country == "PT" Text after Path > Rewrite to… > Static: /welcome-pt.html

​​ Rewrite URL query string of blog visitors

To rewrite a request to the /blog path to /blog?sort-by=date , create a URL Rewrite Rule with the following settings:

Text in Expression Editor: http.request.uri.path == "/blog" Text after Query > Rewrite to… > Static: sort-by=date

Additionally, set the path rewrite action of the same rule to Preserve so that the URL path does not change.

​​ Rewrite path of archived blog posts

To rewrite all requests to /news/2012/... to /archive/news/2012/... you must add a reference to the content of the original URL. Create a new URL Rewrite Rule and define a dynamic URL path rewrite using an expression:

Text in Expression Editor: starts_with(http.request.uri.path, "/news/2012/") Text after Path > Rewrite to… > Dynamic: concat("/archive", http.request.uri.path)

The filter uses the starts_with() function all paths starting with /news/2012/ . The dynamic path rewrite uses the concat() function to concatenate a prefix to the original URL path of the HTTP request.

​​ Rewrite path of moved section of a website

To rewrite everything under /blog/<x> to /marketing/<x> you must modify the first component of the path ( /blog/ ). Create a URL Rewrite Rule and use the regex_replace() function for this purpose:

Text in Expression Editor: starts_with(http.request.uri.path, "/blog/") Text after Path > Rewrite to… > Dynamic: regex_replace(http.request.uri.path, "^/blog/", "/marketing/")

The regex_replace() function matches the path component on a regular expression ( ^/blog/ ) and then provides a replacement for that match ( /marketing/ ).

​​ Rewrite path with several URL segments to a different URL segment

To rewrite paths like /images/<folder1>/<folder2>/<filename> — where <folder1> , <folder2> , and <filename> can vary — to /img/<filename> , create a URL Rewrite Rule with a dynamic rewrite of the path component:

Text in Expression Editor: http.request.uri.path ~ "^/images/[^/]+/[^/]+/[^/]+$" Text after Path > Rewrite to… > Dynamic: regex_replace(http.request.uri.path, "^/images/[^/]+/[^/]+/(.+)$", "/img/${1}")

For example, this rule would rewrite the /images/nature/animals/tiger.png path to /img/tiger.png .

​​ Rewrite blog archive URLs to support a new URL format

To rewrite the URLs of a blog archive that follow the URL format /posts/<YYYY>-<MM>-<DD>-<title> to the new format /posts/<YYYY>/<MM>/<DD>/<title> , create the following URL Rewrite Rule:

Text in Expression Editor: http.request.uri.path ~ "^/posts/[0-9]+-[0-9]+-[0-9]+-.*" Text after Path > Rewrite to… > Dynamic: regex_replace(http.request.uri.path, "^/posts/([0-9]+)-([0-9]+)-([0-9]+)-(.*)$", "/posts/${1}/${2}/${3}/${4}")