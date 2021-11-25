Response header modification examples

The following examples illustrate how to perform response header modifications with Transform Rules:

​ Add an HTTP response header with a static value

The following HTTP Response Header Modification Rule adds a header named X-Source with a static value ( Cloudflare ) to the response:

Text in Expression Editor: starts_with(http.request.uri.path, "/en/") Selected operation under Modify response header: Set static Header name: X-Source Value: Cloudflare

​ Add an HTTP response header with the current bot score

The following HTTP Response Header Modification Rule adds a header named X-Bot-Score with the current bot score to the response:

Text in Expression Editor: starts_with(http.request.uri.path, "/en/") Selected operation under Modify response header: Set dynamic Header name: X-Bot-Score Value: to_string(cf.bot_management.score)

​ Remove an HTTP response header

The following HTTP Response Header Modification Rule removes the cf-connecting-ip header from the response: