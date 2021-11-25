You can manipulate the headers included in the HTTP response through HTTP Response Header Modification Rules. Through these rules you can:
- Set the value of an HTTP response header to a literal string value, overwriting its previous value or adding a new header to the response.
- Set the value of an HTTP response header according to an expression, overwriting its previous value or adding a new header to the response.
- Remove an HTTP header from the response (remove all headers with the provided name).
To modify HTTP headers in the request, refer to HTTP Request Header Modification Rules.
To create an HTTP Response Header Modification Rule, refer to the following pages: