Request header modification examples

The following examples illustrate how to perform request header modifications with Transform Rules:

​​ Add an HTTP request header with a static value

The following HTTP Request Header Modification Rule adds a header named X-Source with a static value ( Cloudflare ) to the request:

Text in Expression Editor: starts_with(http.request.uri.path, "/en/") Selected operation under Modify request header: Set static Header name: X-Source Value: Cloudflare

​​ Add an HTTP request header with the current bot score

The following HTTP Request Header Modification Rule adds a header named X-Bot-Score with the current bot score to the request:

Text in Expression Editor: starts_with(http.request.uri.path, "/en/") Selected operation under Modify request header: Set dynamic Header name: X-Bot-Score Value: to_string(cf.bot_management.score)

​​ Remove an HTTP request header

The following HTTP Request Header Modification Rule removes the cf-connecting-ip header from the request: