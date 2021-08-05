Request header modification examples
The following examples illustrate how to perform header modifications with Transform Rules:
- Add an HTTP request header with a static value
- Add an HTTP request header with the current bot score
- Remove an HTTP request header
Add an HTTP request header with a static value
The following HTTP Request Header Modification Rule adds a header named
X-Source with a static value (
Cloudflare) to the request:
Text in Expression Editor:
starts_with(http.request.uri.path, "/en/")
Selected operation under Modify header: Set static
Header name:
X-Source
Value:
Cloudflare
Add an HTTP request header with the current bot score
The following HTTP Request Header Modification Rule adds a header named
X-Bot-Score with the current bot score to the request:
Text in Expression Editor:
starts_with(http.request.uri.path, "/en/")
Selected operation under Modify header: Set dynamic
Header name:
X-Bot-Score
Value:
to_string(cf.bot_management.score)
Remove an HTTP request header
The following HTTP Request Header Modification Rule removes the
cf-connecting-ip header from the request:
Text in Expression Editor:
starts_with(http.request.uri.path, "/private/")
Selected operation under Modify header: Remove
Header name:
cf-connecting-ip