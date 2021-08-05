Skip to content
Rules
Request header modification examples

The following examples illustrate how to perform header modifications with Transform Rules:

Add an HTTP request header with a static value

The following HTTP Request Header Modification Rule adds a header named X-Source with a static value (Cloudflare) to the request:

Text in Expression Editor:

starts_with(http.request.uri.path, "/en/")

Selected operation under Modify header: Set static

Header name: X-Source

Value: Cloudflare

Add an HTTP request header with the current bot score

The following HTTP Request Header Modification Rule adds a header named X-Bot-Score with the current bot score to the request:

Text in Expression Editor:

starts_with(http.request.uri.path, "/en/")

Selected operation under Modify header: Set dynamic

Header name: X-Bot-Score

Value: to_string(cf.bot_management.score)

Remove an HTTP request header

The following HTTP Request Header Modification Rule removes the cf-connecting-ip header from the request:

Text in Expression Editor:

starts_with(http.request.uri.path, "/private/")

Selected operation under Modify header: Remove

Header name: cf-connecting-ip