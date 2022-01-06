Skip to content
How URL normalization works

Cloudflare URL normalization is similar to rfc3986, and modifies separators, encoded elements, and literal bytes in incoming URLs as follows:

  • The following unreserved characters are percent decoded:
    • Alphabetical characters: a-z, A-Z (decoded from %41-%5A and %61-%7A)
    • Digit characters: 0-9 (decoded from %30-%39)
    • hyphen - (%2D), period . (%2E), underscore _ (%5F), and tilde ~ (%7E)
  • These reserved characters are not encoded or decoded: : / ? # [ ] @ ! $ & ' ( ) * + , ; =
  • Other characters, for example literal byte values, are percent encoded.
  • Percent encoded representations are converted to upper case.
  • URL paths are normalized according to the Remove Dot Segments protocol. Deviations from this protocol include modifications to the following separators:
    • \ becomes /
    • // becomes /

Consider a Firewall Rule that blocks requests whose URLs match www.example.com/hello. The rule would not block a request containing an encoded element www.example.com/%68ello. Normalizing incoming URLs at the edge helps simplify Cloudflare Firewall Rules expressions that use URLs.

The following table shows some examples of URL normalization:

URLNormalized URL
www.example.com/hello/www.example.com/hello/
www.example.com/%68ellowww.example.com/hello
www.example.com\hellowww.example.com/hello
www.example.com/./lang//en/hello./www.example.com/lang/en/hello./

The exact URL normalization performed by Cloudflare varies according to the configured settings. For more information, refer to URL normalization settings.