How URL normalization works
Cloudflare URL normalization is similar to rfc3986, and modifies separators, encoded elements, and literal bytes in incoming URLs as follows:
- The following unreserved characters are percent decoded:
- Alphabetical characters:
a-
z,
A-
Z(decoded from
%41-
%5Aand
%61-
%7A)
- Digit characters:
0-
9(decoded from
%30-
%39)
- hyphen
-(
%2D), period
.(
%2E), underscore
_(
%5F), and tilde
~(
%7E)
- Alphabetical characters:
- These reserved characters are not encoded or decoded:
: / ? # [ ] @ ! $ & ' ( ) * + , ; =
- Other characters, for example literal byte values, are percent encoded.
- Percent encoded representations are converted to upper case.
- URL paths are normalized according to the Remove Dot Segments protocol. Deviations from this protocol include modifications to the following separators:
\becomes
/
//becomes
/
Consider a Firewall Rule that blocks requests whose URLs match
www.example.com/hello. The rule would not block a request containing an encoded element
www.example.com/%68ello. Normalizing incoming URLs at the edge helps simplify Cloudflare Firewall Rules expressions that use URLs.
The following table shows some examples of URL normalization:
|URL
|Normalized URL
www.example.com/hello/
www.example.com/hello/
www.example.com/%68ello
www.example.com/hello
www.example.com\hello
www.example.com/hello
www.example.com/./lang//en/hello./
www.example.com/lang/en/hello./
The exact URL normalization performed by Cloudflare varies according to the configured settings. For more information, refer to URL normalization settings.