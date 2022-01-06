How URL normalization works

Cloudflare URL normalization is similar to rfc3986 External link icon Open external link, and modifies separators, encoded elements, and literal bytes in incoming URLs as follows:

The following unreserved characters are percent decoded External link icon Open external link : Alphabetical characters: a - z , A - Z (decoded from %41 - %5A and %61 - %7A ) Digit characters: 0 - 9 (decoded from %30 - %39 ) hyphen - ( %2D ), period . ( %2E ), underscore _ ( %5F ), and tilde ~ ( %7E )

: These reserved characters are not encoded or decoded: : / ? # [ ] @ ! $ & ' ( ) * + , ; =

Other characters, for example literal byte values, are percent encoded.

Percent encoded representations are converted to upper case.

URL paths are normalized according to the Remove Dot Segments External link icon Open external link protocol. Deviations from this protocol include modifications to the following separators: \ becomes / // becomes /

Consider a Firewall Rule that blocks requests whose URLs match www.example.com/hello . The rule would not block a request containing an encoded element www.example.com/%68ello . Normalizing incoming URLs at the edge helps simplify Cloudflare Firewall Rules expressions that use URLs.

The following table shows some examples of URL normalization:

URL Normalized URL www.example.com/hello/ www.example.com/hello/ www.example.com/%68ello www.example.com/hello www.example.com\hello www.example.com/hello www.example.com/./lang//en/hello./ www.example.com/lang/en/hello./

The exact URL normalization performed by Cloudflare varies according to the configured settings. For more information, refer to URL normalization settings.