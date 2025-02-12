Custom error rules

Custom error rules define when a custom error gets triggered and the content that is served to visitors.

Rule parameters are the following:

asset_name String Optional The name of the custom error asset you previously uploaded. The asset may include error tokens that will be replaced with real values before sending the error response to the visitor. A custom error rule can only reference an asset defined in the same scope as the rule (that is, in the same zone or account). You must provide either the asset_name or the content parameter.

content String Optional The response body to return. It can include error tokens that will be replaced with real values before sending the error response to the visitor. You must provide either the asset_name or the content parameter. The maximum content size is 10 KB.

content_type String Required The content type of the returned response. Must be one of the following: text/html text/plain application/json text/xml

status_code Integer Optional The HTTP status code of the response. If provided, this value will override the current response status code. The status code must be between 400 and 999 .



Warning If you create an HTML error response, make sure the referrer meta tag is not present in the HTML code since it will disrupt Cloudflare challenges: < meta name = "referrer" (...) />

Custom error assets

A custom error asset corresponds to a web resource such as an HTML web page (including any referenced images, CSS, and JavaScript code) that Cloudflare fetches and saves based on a URL you provide, to be served to visitors as an error page.

Custom error assets have the following parameters: