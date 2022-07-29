Cloudflare Docs
Parameter reference

Custom error responses have the following parameters:

  • content String Required

    • The response body to return. It can include error tokens that will be replaced with real values before sending the error response to the visitor.
    • The maximum content size is 10 KB.

  • content_type String Required

    • The content type of the returned response. Must be one of the following:

      • text/html
      • text/plain
      • application/json
      • text/xml

  • status_code Integer Optional

    • The HTTP status code of the response. If provided, this value will override the current response status code.
    • The status code must be between 400 and 999.