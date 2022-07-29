Parameter reference
Custom error responses have the following parameters:
content
String
- The response body to return. It can include error tokens that will be replaced with real values before sending the error response to the visitor.
- The maximum content size is 10 KB.
content_type
String
The content type of the returned response. Must be one of the following:
text/html
text/plain
application/json
text/xml
status_code
Integer
- The HTTP status code of the response. If provided, this value will override the current response status code.
- The status code must be between
400and
999.