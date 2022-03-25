URL Redirect parameters
A URL Redirect has a source URL, a target URL, a status code, and some additional parameters that affect its URL matching behavior and runtime behavior.
The URL Redirect parameters are the following:
Source URL
String
- API field name:
source_url.
- The URL string that the incoming request URL must match for the redirect to be applied. This property is mandatory. The maximum length of the source URL is 32 KB.
- The value must be a valid URL, but the URL scheme is not required (for example,
https); when the scheme is omitted, the redirect applies to both
httpand
httpsURL schemes.
- The exact behavior of the URL matching algorithm , which matches an incoming request with the redirect’s source URL, depends on the values of the Include subdomains and Subpath matching parameters.
- For more information on the supported URL components, refer to Supported URL components .
- API field name:
Target URL
String
- API field name:
target_url.
- The URL where the client will be redirected to when there is a match for the URL Redirect. This property is mandatory. The maximum length of the target URL is 32 KB.
- The value must be a valid URL. The final target URL depends on the values of the Preserve query string and Preserve path suffix parameters.
- For more information on the supported URL components, refer to Supported URL components .
- API field name:
Subpath matching
Boolean
- API field name:
subpath_matching.
- If true, the current redirect will apply the subpath matching algorithm to the request URL when determining if there is a match for the current URL Redirect. The default value is
false.
- For example, a URL Redirect from
/my-folder/to
/other-folder/with Subpath matching enabled will also redirect a request from
/my-folder/itemto
/other-folder/item. However, the redirect will only include the
itempart when Preserve path suffix is true. Refer to Preserve path suffix for details.
- For more information, refer to Matching the source URL of redirects .
- API field name:
Include subdomains
Boolean
- API field name:
include_subdomains.
- If true, the source URL hostname will also apply to any subdomains — the redirect will match for all subdomains to the left of the domain portion of the source URL, as well as the specified domain. The default value is
false.
- For example, a redirect with source URL defined as
http://example.com/aboutwill also apply to requests with source URL
http://a.example.com/aboutor
http://a.b.example.com/about.
- For more information, refer to Matching the source URL of redirects .
- API field name:
Preserve query string
Boolean
- API field name:
preserve_query_string.
- If true, the redirect URL will keep the query string of the original request. The default value is
false.
- For example, a URL Redirect from
/my-folder/to
/other-folder/with Preserve query string enabled will redirect a request from
/my-folder/?name=valueto
/other-folder/?name=value. If Preserve query string is disabled, the request will be redirected from
/my-folder/?name=valueto
/other-folder/.
- API field name:
Preserve path suffix
Boolean
- API field name:
preserve_path_suffix.
- Applicable only when Subpath matching is enabled. If true, defines that the redirect URL will include the remaining (non-matched) path elements of the source URL, if any. The default value is
true.
- For example, when both Subpath matching and Preserve path suffix are enabled, a URL Redirect from
/my-folder/to
/another-folder/will redirect an incoming request from
/my-folder/footo
/another-folder/foo. If Preserve path suffix is disabled, the same request would still match the URL Redirect, but it would redirect from
/my-folder/footo
/another-folder/.
- API field name:
Status code
Integer
- API field name:
status_code.
- The HTTP status code returned to the client when redirecting. The default value is
301.
- The value must be one of the following:
301(Moved permanently),
302(Found, also known as Moved temporarily),
307(Temporary redirect), or
308(Permanent redirect).
- API field name: