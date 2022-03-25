Cloudflare Docs
Rules
Cloudflare Docs
Rules
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Rules on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Bulk Redirects API JSON objects

Bulk Redirect Rule

A fully populated Bulk Redirect Rule object has the following JSON structure:

{
  "action": "redirect",
  "expression": "http.request.full_uri in $<LIST_NAME>",
  "action_parameters": {
    "from_list": {
      "name": "<LIST_NAME>",
      "key": "http.request.full_uri"
    }
  }

}

The JSON object properties must comply with the following:

  • action must be redirect

  • action_parameters must contain a from_list object with additional settings.

  • from_list must contain the following properties:

    • name: The name of an existing Bulk Redirect List to associate with the current Bulk Redirect Rule.
    • key: An expression that defines the value that will be matched against the configured URL Redirect’s source URL values, following the rules of the URL matching algorithm . Refer to Concepts for more information.

  • expression must reference the request field used in the key property. Refer to Concepts for more information.

URL Redirect List item

A fully populated URL Redirect List item object has the following JSON structure:

{
  "id": "7c5dae5552338874e5053f2534d2767a",
  "redirect": {
    "source_url": "https://example.com/blog",
    "target_url": "https://example.com/blog/latest",
    "status_code": 301,
    "include_subdomains": false,
    "subpath_matching": false,
    "preserve_query_string": false,
    "preserve_path_suffix": true
  },
  "created_on": "2021-10-11T12:39:02Z",
  "modified_on": "2021-10-11T12:39:02Z"

}

For details on the redirect object properties, refer to URL Redirect parameters .