Bulk Redirects API JSON objects
Bulk Redirect Rule
A fully populated Bulk Redirect Rule object has the following JSON structure:
{ "action": "redirect", "expression": "http.request.full_uri in $<LIST_NAME>", "action_parameters": { "from_list": { "name": "<LIST_NAME>", "key": "http.request.full_uri" } }
}
The JSON object properties must comply with the following:
actionmust be
redirect
action_parametersmust contain a
from_listobject with additional settings.
from_listmust contain the following properties:
name: The name of an existing Bulk Redirect List to associate with the current Bulk Redirect Rule.
key: An expression that defines the value that will be matched against the configured URL Redirect’s source URL values, following the rules of the URL matching algorithm . Refer to Concepts for more information.
expressionmust reference the request field used in the
keyproperty. Refer to Concepts for more information.
URL Redirect List item
A fully populated URL Redirect List item object has the following JSON structure:
{ "id": "7c5dae5552338874e5053f2534d2767a", "redirect": { "source_url": "https://example.com/blog", "target_url": "https://example.com/blog/latest", "status_code": 301, "include_subdomains": false, "subpath_matching": false, "preserve_query_string": false, "preserve_path_suffix": true }, "created_on": "2021-10-11T12:39:02Z", "modified_on": "2021-10-11T12:39:02Z"
}
For details on the
redirect object properties, refer to URL Redirect parameters
