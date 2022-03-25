CSV file format to create Bulk Redirects

You can use a CSV file to create Bulk Redirects using the Cloudflare dashboard . Each line in the CSV file must follow this format:

<SOURCE_URL>,<TARGET_URL>[,<STATUS_CODE>,<PRESERVE_QUERY_STRING>,<INCLUDE_SUBDOMAINS>,<SUBPATH_MATCHING>,<PRESERVE_PATH_SUFFIX>]

Only the <SOURCE_URL> and <TARGET_URL> values are mandatory. The default value of <STATUS_CODE> is 301 and the default value for all the boolean parameters is FALSE .

To enable one of the URL Redirect parameters, use one of the following values: TRUE , true , or 1 . To keep an option disabled, use one of FALSE , false , or 0 , or enter a comma (delimiter) without entering any value.

​​ Example CSV file

All the lines in this example are valid lines that you can import in the dashboard:

example.com/contacts,https://example.net/contact-us,301,,,, example.com/about,https://example.net/about-us,,FALSE,TRUE,, "example.com/search?q=bar,baz",https://example.net/search,,TRUE example.com/docs,https://example.com/draft-docs,302,,TRUE

​​ Important remarks