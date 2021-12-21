CSV file format to create Bulk Redirects
You can use a CSV file to create Bulk Redirects using the Cloudflare dashboard. Each line in the CSV file must follow this format:
<SOURCE_URL>,<TARGET_URL>[,<STATUS_CODE>,<PRESERVE_QUERY_STRING>,<INCLUDE_SUBDOMAINS>,<SUBPATH_MATCHING>,<PRESERVE_PATH_SUFFIX>]
Only the
<SOURCE_URL> and
<TARGET_URL> values are mandatory. The default value of
<STATUS_CODE> is
301 and the default value for all the boolean parameters is
FALSE.
To enable one of the URL Redirect parameters, use one of the following values:
TRUE,
true, or
1. To keep an option disabled, use one of
FALSE,
false, or
0, or enter a comma (delimiter) without entering any value.
Example CSV file
All the lines in this example are valid lines that you can import in the dashboard:
example.com/contacts,https://example.net/contact-us,301,,,,example.com/about,https://example.net/about-us,,FALSE,TRUE,,"example.com/search?q=bar,baz",https://example.net/search,,TRUEexample.com/docs,https://example.com/draft-docs,302,,TRUE
Important remarks
- The CSV file must not include a header row with column names.
- A source/target URL must be enclosed in quotes (
") when it includes a comma (
,). You can always URL values in quotes, but it is not required.
- You can skip an optional value by immediately entering a comma (the delimiter) without entering any value.
- You do not need to include trailing commas.