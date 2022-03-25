Cloudflare Docs
Rules
Bulk Redirects (beta)

Bulk Redirects allow you to define a large number of redirects at the account level. These redirects navigate the user from a source URL to a target URL using a given HTTP status code.

Bulk Redirects are essentially static — they do not support any string replacement operations or regular expressions. However, you can configure URL Redirect parameters that affect their URL matching behavior and their runtime behavior.

Availability

FreeProBusinessEnterprise
Number of Edge Rules
(includes Bulk Redirect Rules)		15151550
Number of Bulk Redirect Lists55525
Number of URL Redirects across lists2050050010,000

When determining the available Bulk Redirect features and their limits, Cloudflare takes into account the highest plan on your account.