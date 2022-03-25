Bulk Redirects (beta)
Bulk Redirects allow you to define a large number of redirects at the account level. These redirects navigate the user from a source URL to a target URL using a given HTTP status code.
Bulk Redirects are essentially static — they do not support any string replacement operations or regular expressions. However, you can configure URL Redirect parameters that affect their URL matching behavior and their runtime behavior.
Availability
|Free
|Pro
|Business
|Enterprise
|Number of Edge Rules
(includes Bulk Redirect Rules)
|15
|15
|15
|50
|Number of Bulk Redirect Lists
|5
|5
|5
|25
|Number of URL Redirects across lists
|20
|500
|500
|10,000
When determining the available Bulk Redirect features and their limits, Cloudflare takes into account the highest plan on your account.