You can receive Magic Network Monitoring notifications via email, PagerDuty, or webhooks.

For more information on receiving notifications via PagerDuty or using webhooks, refer to Create a notification.

  1. Log in to your Cloudflare dashboard and select Notifications.
  2. From Notifications, click Add.
  3. Locate Magic Transit > Magic Network Monitoring: Volumetric Attack in the list and click Select to add a notification.
  4. Enter a name and description for the notification.
  5. Add an email address for the person who should receive the notification.
  6. Click Create when you are done.