Notifications
You can receive Magic Network Monitoring notifications via email, PagerDuty, or webhooks.
For more information on receiving notifications via PagerDuty or using webhooks, refer to Create a notification.
- Log in to your Cloudflare dashboard and select Notifications.
- From Notifications, click Add.
- Locate Magic Transit > Magic Network Monitoring: Volumetric Attack in the list and click Select to add a notification.
- Enter a name and description for the notification.
- Add an email address for the person who should receive the notification.
- Click Create when you are done.