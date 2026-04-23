Enforce DNS-only
The enforce DNS-only setting is an account-level break-glass mechanism that allows you to bypass Cloudflare's reverse proxy for all zones in your account in a single action. When enabled, Cloudflare responds to DNS queries with the underlying record content — origin IP addresses for proxied
A and
AAAA records, and CNAME targets for proxied
CNAME records — instead of Cloudflare's anycast IP addresses, effectively setting all proxied DNS records to DNS-only without modifying the records themselves.
This setting is intended for emergency situations only, such as during an outage when you need to quickly route traffic directly to your origins.
- Account-level: Affects all zones in the account simultaneously.
- Non-destructive: Does not modify your DNS records. Disabling the setting restores normal proxy behavior.
- API-only: Available through the API only, not in the Cloudflare dashboard.
Before relying on enforce DNS-only as part of your incident response plan, you should:
- Verify origin server capacity: Without Cloudflare proxying, your origin servers handle all traffic directly, including traffic that Cloudflare would normally cache or filter. Ensure your infrastructure can sustain this load.
- Review exposed record content: When enforce DNS-only is active, all origin IPs configured in proxied
Aand
AAAArecords, as well as the targets of proxied
CNAMErecords, become publicly visible through DNS queries. If your origins rely on IP obscurity for security, plan accordingly.
- Test in advance: Use the API in a staging or test account to confirm that you understand the behavior before you need it in an emergency.
Use the Update DNS Settings endpoint to enable enforce DNS-only for your account:
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
Account DNS Settings Write
Once enabled, Cloudflare responds to DNS queries for all proxied records with the underlying record content — your configured origin IP addresses for
A and
AAAA records, and the configured CNAME target for
CNAME records — instead of Cloudflare's anycast IPs.
To restore normal proxy behavior, set
enforce_dns_only to
false:
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
Account DNS Settings Write
After you disable the setting, Cloudflare resumes responding to DNS queries with anycast IP addresses for proxied records and all proxy-based features are restored.
Refer to the sections below in case you use other Cloudflare products that rely on DNS records.
Enforce DNS-only affects the following records:
- Load Balancing: proxied LB records visible on the DNS records table but managed through the Load Balancing configurations.
- Proxied DNS records that match a Worker route.
- Cloudflare for SaaS fallback origin: The proxied DNS record you designate as the fallback origin for custom hostnames.
Enforce DNS-only does not affect the following records:
- R2 custom domains: Read-only proxied records added to the DNS records table when you set up R2 custom domains.
- Spectrum applications: DNS records managed by the Spectrum application.
- Tunnel: CNAME records pointing to a tunnel subdomain. Refer to Tunnel routing or Cloudflare One for details.
- Web3 gateways: Read-only proxied records managed by the Web3 gateway configuration.
- Workers custom domains: Read-only proxied records added to the DNS records table when you set up Workers custom domains.
Use the Show DNS Settings endpoint to verify the current value:
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
Account DNS Settings Write
Account DNS Settings Read
- Proxy status - Understand how proxied and DNS-only records behave.
- Batch record changes - Change proxy status for multiple records in bulk within a single zone.