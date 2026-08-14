Cloudflare origin CA

Overview Availability Deploy an Origin CA certificate 1. Create an Origin CA certificate 2. Install Origin CA certificate on origin server 3. Change SSL/TLS mode Revoke an Origin CA certificate Additional details Cloudflare Origin CA root certificate Hostname and wildcard coverage API calls Troubleshooting

If your origin only receives traffic from proxied records , use Cloudflare origin CA certificates to encrypt traffic between Cloudflare and your origin web server and reduce bandwidth consumption. Once deployed, these certificates are compatible with Strict SSL mode.

For more background information on origin CA certificates, refer to the introductory blog post ↗.

API Access required Users who do not have API Access ↗ will receive an error while trying to create or revoke an origin CA certificate. Refer to Troubleshooting for guidance.

Availability

Free Pro Business Enterprise Availability Yes Yes Yes Yes

Note Using Cloudflare origin CA certificates does not prevent you from using delegated DCV.

Known limitation Cloudflare does not currently send expiration notifications for origin CA certificates. If you rely on long-lived origin CA certificates, track their expiration in your own certificate inventory or monitoring system.

Deploy an Origin CA certificate

1. Create an Origin CA certificate

To create an Origin CA certificate in the dashboard:

Go to the Origin Server page. Go to Origin Server ↗ On the Origin Certificates tab, select Create Certificate. Choose either: Generate private key and CSR with Cloudflare : Private key type can be RSA or ECC.

: Private key type can be RSA or ECC. Use my private key and CSR: Paste the Certificate Signing Request into the text field. List the hostnames (including wildcards) the certificate should protect with SSL encryption. The zone apex and first level wildcard hostname are included by default. Choose a Certificate Validity period. Select Create. Choose the Key Format: Servers using OpenSSL — like Apache and NGINX — generally expect PEM files (Base64-encoded ASCII), but also work with binary DER files.

Servers using Windows and Apache Tomcat require PKCS#7 (a .p7b file). Copy the signed Origin Certificate and Private Key into separate files. For security reasons, you cannot see the Private Key after you exit this screen. Select OK.

Note For details about working with certificates programmatically, refer to API calls.

2. Install Origin CA certificate on origin server

To add an Origin CA certificate to your origin web server

Upload the Origin CA certificate (created in Step 1) to your origin web server. Update your web server configuration:

Note If you do not see your server in the list above, search the DigiCert documentation ↗ or contact your hosting provider, web admin, or server vendor.

(Required for some) Upload the Cloudflare CA root certificate to your origin server. This can also be referred to as the certificate chain. Enable SSL and port 443 at your origin web server.

3. Change SSL/TLS mode

After you have installed the Origin CA certificate on your origin web server, update the SSL/TLS encryption mode for your application.

If all your origin hosts are protected by Origin CA certificates or publicly trusted certificates:

Go to the SSL/TLS overview page. Go to Overview ↗ For SSL/TLS encryption mode, select Full (strict).

If you have origin hosts that are not protected by certificates, set the SSL/TLS encryption mode for a specific application to Full (strict) by using a Page Rule.

Caution Site visitors may see untrusted certificate errors if you pause Cloudflare or disable proxying on subdomains that use Cloudflare origin CA certificates. These certificates only encrypt traffic between Cloudflare and your origin server, not traffic from client browsers to your origin.

Revoke an Origin CA certificate

If you misplace your key material or do not want a certificate to be trusted, you may want to revoke your certificate. You cannot undo this process.

To prevent visitors from seeing warnings about an insecure certificate, you may want to set your SSL/TLS encryption to Full or Flexible before revoking your certificate. Do this globally via the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ or for a specific hostname via a Page Rule.

To revoke a certificate:

Go to the Origin Server page. Go to Origin Server ↗ On the Origin Certificates tab, choose a certificate. Select Revoke.

Additional details

Cloudflare Origin CA root certificate

Some origin web servers require upload of the Cloudflare Origin CA root certificate or certificate chain. Use the following links to download either an ECC or an RSA version and upload to your origin web server:

Hostname and wildcard coverage

Certificates may be generated with up to 200 individual Subject Alternative Names (SANs). A SAN can take the form of a fully-qualified domain name ( www.example.com ) or a wildcard ( *.example.com ). You cannot use IP addresses as SANs on Cloudflare origin CA certificates.

Wildcards may only cover one level, but can be used multiple times on the same certificate for broader coverage (for example, *.example.com and *.secure.example.com may co-exist).

API calls

To automate processes involving Origin CA certificates, use the following API calls. To authenticate, use an API token with Permissions that include Zone - SSL and Certificates - Edit .

Troubleshooting