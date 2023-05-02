Delegate subdomains

Delegating Subdomains Outside of Cloudflare

Subdomain delegation allows different individuals, teams, or organizations to manage different subdomains of a site. DNS delegation is not possible for Cloudflare domains using a partial setup.

For instance, consider example.com as a Cloudflare domain with www.example.com managed in Cloudflare’s DNS app and internal.example.com delegated to nameservers outside of Cloudflare. In this example, internal.example.com can now be managed by individuals who do not have access to Cloudflare credentials for the example.com domain. Cloudflare’s CDN and security services are not applied to delegated subdomains.

​​ Delegate a subdomain

To delegate a subdomain such as internal.example.com, tell DNS resolvers where to find the zone file: