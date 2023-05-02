Delegate subdomains

Delegating Subdomains Outside of Cloudflare
Subdomain delegation allows different individuals, teams, or organizations to manage different subdomains of a site.
For instance, consider
example.com as a Cloudflare domain with
www.example.com managed in Cloudflare’s DNS app and
internal.example.com delegated to nameservers outside of Cloudflare. In this example,
internal.example.com can now be managed by individuals who do not have access to Cloudflare credentials for the
example.com domain.
Delegate a subdomain
To delegate a subdomain such as internal.example.com, tell DNS resolvers where to find the zone file:
Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
Select the domain that contains the subdomain to be delegated.
Go to DNS > Records.
Create
NSrecords for the subdomain. For example:
internal.example.com NS ns1.externalhost.com
internal.example.com NS ns2.externalhost.com
internal.example.com NS ns3.externalhost.com
(Optional) If the delegated nameserver has DNSSEC enabled, add the
DSrecord in Cloudflare.