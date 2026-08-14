Delegate subdomains

Overview Availability Delegate a subdomain (outgoing) Limits Delegate a subdomain (incoming)

Subdomain delegation allows different individuals, teams, or organizations to manage different subdomains of a site.

Note DNS delegation is not possible for Cloudflare domains using a CNAME setup (partial).

For instance, consider example.com as a Cloudflare domain with www.example.com managed in Cloudflare's DNS app and blog.example.com delegated to nameservers outside of Cloudflare. In this example, blog.example.com can now be managed by individuals who do not have access to Cloudflare credentials for the example.com domain.

Caution Cloudflare's CDN and security services are not applied to delegated subdomains.

Availability

Free Pro Business Enterprise Availability Yes Yes Yes Yes

Delegate a subdomain (outgoing)

To delegate a subdomain such as blog.example.com , tell DNS resolvers where to find the zone file:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account. Select the domain that contains the subdomain to be delegated. Go to the DNS Records page. Go to Records ↗ Create NS records for the subdomain. For example: blog.example.com NS ns1.externalhost.com

blog.example.com NS ns2.externalhost.com

blog.example.com NS ns3.externalhost.com Note The A records for the subdomain are only required as glue records for nameservers that are located in the subdomain of the current zone that is being delegated. (Optional) If the delegated nameserver has DNSSEC enabled, add the DS record in Cloudflare.

Limits

When creating NS records, there are limits on the number of nameservers that can be associated with a single delegation name.

According to DNS standards defined in RFC 1912 ↗, a delegation should not include more than seven nameserver names for the same delegation name.

To align with these standards and maintain platform stability:

Cloudflare supports up to 10 NS records per delegation name, but the best practice is to keep the set at seven or fewer.

Creating more than 10 NS records for the same name is not supported. Requests that exceed this limit may be rejected or fail validation.

Example DNS management for example.com: Type Name Content NS blog ns1.externalhost.com NS blog ns2.externalhost.com NS blog ns3.externalhost.com NS blog ns4.externalhost.com NS blog ns5.externalhost.com NS blog ns6.externalhost.com NS blog ns7.externalhost.com NS blog ns8.externalhost.com NS blog ns9.externalhost.com NS blog ns10.externalhost.com In this example, Cloudflare would prevent you from adding another NS record for the delegation name blog .

Delegate a subdomain (incoming)

To delegate a subdomain from an external DNS provider to Cloudflare, refer to subdomain setups.