Cannot add domain

If you encounter issues adding a domain to Cloudflare, follow these troubleshooting steps.

​​ Step 1 - Disable DNSSEC

Cloudflare cannot provide authoritative DNS resolution for a domain — a full setup domain — when DNSSEC is enabled at your domain registrar.

If you do not disable DNSSEC before changing your nameservers, you might experience the following issues:

DNS does not resolve after switching to Cloudflare’s nameservers.

DNS query response status is SERVFAIL .

. The domain remains in a Pending status .

If you experience these issues, refer to Configuring DNSSEC and Troubleshooting DNSSEC.

​​ Step 2 - Register the domain

If the issue is with your registrar, you may receive the following error messages:

exampledomain.com is not a registered domain (Code: 1049)

We were unable to identify bad.psl-example as a registered domain. Please ensure you are providing the root domain and not any subdomains (e.g., example.com, not subdomain.example.com) (Code: 1099)

Failed to lookup registrar and hosting information of exampledomain.com at this time. Please contact Cloudflare Support or try again later. (Code: 1110)

If you receive these error messages, make sure that:

You are providing the root domain ( example.com ) and not a subdomain ( www.example.com ).

) and not a subdomain ( ). You domain is fully registered and its registration data lists its nameservers.

Your domain uses a verified top-level domain (TLD) External link icon Open external link .

​​ Step 3 - Resolve DNS for root domain

Before a domain can be added to Cloudflare, the domain must return NS records for valid, working nameservers. NS records can be checked via third-party online tools such as https://www.whatsmydns.net External link icon Open external link or via a command-line terminal using a dig command:

$ dig +short ns cloudflare.com ns3.cloudflare.com. ns4.cloudflare.com. ns5.cloudflare.com. ns6.cloudflare.com. ns7.cloudflare.com.

Additionally, the domain must return a valid SOA record when queried. SOA records can be checked via third-party online tools such as https://www.whatsmydns.net External link icon Open external link or via a command-line terminal:

$ dig +short soa cloudflare.com ns3.cloudflare.com. dns.cloudflare.com. 2029202248 10000 2400 604800 300

​​ Step 4 - Check if the domain is restricted at Cloudflare

If Cloudflare has temporary or permanent restrictions on a domain, you will receive the following errors: