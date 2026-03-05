Concepts
Migrating your DNS from an on-premises BIND solution to a cloud-based provider like Cloudflare can offer significant benefits in terms of performance, security, and manageability. However, a successful migration requires careful planning and execution. This guide outlines best practices to ensure a smooth transition.
By the end of this module, you will be able to:
- Plan and take inventory of your DNS migration.
- Prepare for the migration with minimal downtime.
- Learn how to make the actual switch to Cloudflare.
- Verify and stabilize after your migration.