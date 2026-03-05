 Skip to content
Concepts

Migrating your DNS from an on-premises BIND solution to a cloud-based provider like Cloudflare can offer significant benefits in terms of performance, security, and manageability. However, a successful migration requires careful planning and execution. This guide outlines best practices to ensure a smooth transition.

Objectives

By the end of this module, you will be able to:

  • Plan and take inventory of your DNS migration.
  • Prepare for the migration with minimal downtime.
  • Learn how to make the actual switch to Cloudflare.
  • Verify and stabilize after your migration.