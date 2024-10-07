Changelog
Quote validation for TXT records added via dashboard
When creating TXT records via the dashboard you will now find:
- Field validation errors if double quotes
"are added inconsistently.
- Automatically quoted TXT content upon save if no quotes exist in the record content field.
API support for per-record CNAME flattening
Paid zones now have the option to flatten specific CNAME records. When using the API, specify the setting
cname_flatten as
true or
false. Refer to the documentation for details.