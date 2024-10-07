 Skip to content
2024-10-15

Quote validation for TXT records added via dashboard

When creating TXT records via the dashboard you will now find:

  • Field validation errors if double quotes " are added inconsistently.
  • Automatically quoted TXT content upon save if no quotes exist in the record content field.

2024-10-07

API support for per-record CNAME flattening

Paid zones now have the option to flatten specific CNAME records. When using the API, specify the setting cname_flatten as true or false. Refer to the documentation for details.

