Internal zones can contain the same DNS record types that Cloudflare supports for public zones.

You can manage internal DNS records in the same way as you would manage public DNS records, with the difference that proxy status does not apply to internal DNS records.

Refer to Manage DNS records or to the API documentation for further guidance.

CNAME flattening in Internal DNS

With CNAME flattening, Cloudflare finds the final target content that a CNAME points to and then returns this content instead of a CNAME record. With Internal DNS, CNAME flattening is applied by default and cannot be turned off.

Cloudflare will try to flatten the CNAME record considering both the specified DNS view and any existing reference zones. If the reference zone then has another CNAME, the record will again be considered from the perspective of the original view.

Example Query for the A record on abc.example.local with view ID 111.

record on with view ID 111. Zone 600 references zone 700, which is not linked to any view. flowchart LR accTitle: Internal DNS zones and CNAME flattening example accDescr: Diagram exemplifying Internal DNS zones and containing CNAME and A records subgraph Internal DNS subgraph Zone 700 - net A["@ A 192.0.2.10"] B["xyz CNAME def.example.local"] end subgraph View 111 - London subgraph Zone 600 - example.local X["@ A 192.0.2.1"] Y["abc CNAME xyz.net"] U["def TXT 15192-51"] Z["def A 192.0.2.9"] end end end After finding the CNAME record that points to xyz.net , Cloudflare cannot resolve it within zone 600. However, since this zone is referencing zone 700, this will be considered in the resolution. The record in zone 700 points to def.example.local , which Cloudflare will then try to resolve in the original view. As an A record can be found for def.example.local , Cloudflare will return the corresponding IP address - in this example, 192.0.2.9 .

If it is not possible to flatten the CNAME record, the following will happen: