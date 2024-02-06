Domain Connect

If you are a service provider, consider this page for information on how Cloudflare supports Domain Connect External link icon Open external link and how you can onboard your template.

​​ What is Domain Connect

Domain Connect is an open standard that allows service providers - such as email or web hosting platforms - to make it easier for their end users to configure functionality, without having to manually edit DNS records.

This is achieved with templates that close the gap between necessary configurations (required by the service provider) and necessary DNS records changes (that must happen at the authoritative DNS provider).

In practice, this means that when a user that owns example.com and has Cloudflare as their authoritative DNS provider wants to use your service, instead of having to manually update their DNS records, they will only have to authenticate themselves and the necessary changes will be applied automatically.

​​ Before you begin

Note that Cloudflare only supports the Domain Connect synchronous flow External link icon Open external link .

. Domain Connect templates and tools are published on GitHub, so you must have a GitHub account and be familiar with GitHub forks and pull requests External link icon Open external link .

​​ 1. Add templates to the repository

Domain Connect templates are published and maintained on a GitHub repository.

Create a fork of the templates repository External link icon Open external link . Add your template. You can create a copy of one of the existing templates and edit it according to your needs. Refer to the Domain Connect Specification External link icon Open external link for details on the different available fields.

for details on the different available fields. If present, you must set the syncBlock field on your template to false . This means the template flow will be synchronous, which is the only option supported by Cloudflare.

field on your template to . This means the template flow will be synchronous, which is the only option supported by Cloudflare. You must also provide a synchronous public key domain ( syncPubKeyDomain ). When your template is in use, synchronous calls will be digitally signed. Make sure you follow the naming format defined by Domain Connect: <providerId>.<serviceId>.json .

Tip You can use Domain Connect’s linter tool External link icon Open external link with the option -cloudflare enabled to check your template against Cloudflare specific rules.

Submit a pull request to have your template(s) added to the repository.

Once your pull request has been reviewed and merged, contact Cloudflare as specified below.

When your template is onboarded, a graphical user interface flow will be available to your end users.

Send an email to [email protected] , including the following information: