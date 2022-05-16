Gateway DNS records
Once you create a gateway , Cloudflare automatically creates and adds records to your Cloudflare DNS so your gateway can receive and route traffic appropriately:
- Ethereum gateways: Creates a proxied
CNAMErecord pointing your hostname to
ethereum.cloudflare.com.
- IPFS gateways: Creates a proxied
CNAMErecord pointing your hostname to
ipfs.cloudflare.comand a
TXTrecord with the value specified for its DNSLink .
These records cannot be edited within Cloudflare DNS. To make edits, you will have to edit the gateway configuration itself.
Existing DNS records
When you create a gateway using a hostname with pre-existing DNS records, Cloudflare automatically overwrites your existing records to make them apply to your Web3 gateway.