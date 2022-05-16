Gateway DNS records

Once you create a gateway , Cloudflare automatically creates and adds records to your Cloudflare DNS so your gateway can receive and route traffic appropriately:

Ethereum gateways : Creates a proxied CNAME record pointing your hostname to ethereum.cloudflare.com .

: Creates a record pointing your hostname to . IPFS gateways: Creates a proxied CNAME record pointing your hostname to ipfs.cloudflare.com and a TXT record with the value specified for its DNSLink .

These records cannot be edited within Cloudflare DNS. To make edits, you will have to edit the gateway configuration itself.

​​ Existing DNS records

When you create a gateway using a hostname with pre-existing DNS records, Cloudflare automatically overwrites your existing records to make them apply to your Web3 gateway.