Glossary

Review the definitions for terms used across Cloudflare’s DNS documentation.

WordDefinition
active zoneA DNS zone that is active on Cloudflare requires changing its nameservers to Cloudflare’s for management.
apex domainApex domain is used to refer to a domain that does not contain a subdomain part, such as example.com (without www.). It is also known as “root domain” or “naked domain”.
DNS filteringDNS filtering uses the Domain Name System to block malicious websites and filter out harmful content, enhancing security and access control.
DNS over HTTPSDNS over HTTPS (DoH) is a standard for encrypting DNS traffic, preventing tracking and spoofing of DNS queries.
DNS over TLSDNS over TLS (DoT) is a standard for encrypting DNS traffic using its own port (853) and TLS encryption.
DNS recordDNS records are instructions that live in authoritative DNS servers and provide information about a domain including what IP address is associated with that domain and how to handle requests for that domain.
DNS serverDNS servers translate human-readable domain names into IP addresses, eliminating the need to remember complex IP addresses.
DNS zoneA portion of the DNS namespace that is managed by a specific organization or administrator.
Domain Name System (DNS)The Domain Name System (DNS) is the phonebook of the Internet. DNS translates domain names to IP addresses.
hostnameThe name given to a server or node on a network, often the public DNS name of a server.
nameserverA nameserver is a dedicated server that translates human readable hostnames into IP addresses. Nameservers like root servers, TLD servers, and authoritative nameservers are fundamental components of the Domain Name System (DNS).