Glossary
Review the definitions for terms used across Cloudflare’s DNS documentation.
|Word
|Definition
|active zone
|A DNS zone that is active on Cloudflare requires changing its nameservers to Cloudflare’s for management.
|apex domain
|Apex domain is used to refer to a domain that does not contain a subdomain part, such as
example.com (without
www.). It is also known as “root domain” or “naked domain”.
|DNS filtering
|DNS filtering uses the Domain Name System to block malicious websites and filter out harmful content, enhancing security and access control.
|DNS over HTTPS
|DNS over HTTPS (DoH) is a standard for encrypting DNS traffic, preventing tracking and spoofing of DNS queries.
|DNS over TLS
|DNS over TLS (DoT) is a standard for encrypting DNS traffic using its own port (853) and TLS encryption.
|DNS record
|DNS records are instructions that live in authoritative DNS servers and provide information about a domain including what IP address is associated with that domain and how to handle requests for that domain.
|DNS server
|DNS servers translate human-readable domain names into IP addresses, eliminating the need to remember complex IP addresses.
|DNS zone
|A portion of the DNS namespace that is managed by a specific organization or administrator.
|Domain Name System (DNS)
|The Domain Name System (DNS) is the phonebook of the Internet. DNS translates domain names to IP addresses.
|hostname
|The name given to a server or node on a network, often the public DNS name of a server.
|nameserver
|A nameserver is a dedicated server that translates human readable hostnames into IP addresses. Nameservers like root servers, TLD servers, and authoritative nameservers are fundamental components of the Domain Name System (DNS).