Nameserver options
Refer to the sections below to learn about different nameserver options.
Multi-provider DNS
Multi-provider DNS is an optional setting for zones using full setup and is an enforced default behaviour for zones using secondary setup.
When you enable multi-provider DNS on a primary (full setup) zone:
Cloudflare will no longer ignore
NSrecords created on the zone apex, as in the example below.
Type Name Nameserver
NS
@
ns1.external.com
This means that responses to DNS queries made to the zone apex and requesting
NSrecords will contain both Cloudflare’s and your other DNS providers’ nameservers.
Cloudflare will activate a primary (full setup) zone even if its nameservers listed at the registrar include nameservers from other DNS providers.