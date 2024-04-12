Nameserver options

Refer to the sections below to learn about different nameserver options.

Multi-provider DNS is an optional setting for zones using full setup and is an enforced default behaviour for zones using secondary setup.

When you enable multi-provider DNS on a primary (full setup) zone:

Cloudflare will no longer ignore NS records created on the zone apex, as in the example below. Type Name Nameserver NS @ ns1.external.com This means that responses to DNS queries made to the zone apex and requesting NS records will contain both Cloudflare’s and your other DNS providers’ nameservers.

Cloudflare will activate a primary (full setup) zone even if its nameservers listed at the registrar include nameservers from other DNS providers.