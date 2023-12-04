Existing NS records block new record creation
As you try to create a new DNS record, Cloudflare displays the following error:
NS records with that host already exist. (Code:81056)
Causes
When a child domain (
blog.example.com) of your domain (
example.com) has been set up as a separate subdomain zone, corresponding
NS records must have been placed within the parent zone.
When you are managing DNS records for the parent zone (in this example,
example.com), you cannot create IP address resolution records (
A,
AAAA, or
CNAME) with a name that specifies the same subdomain that already exists as a separate subdomain zone.
|Type
|Name
|Content
|TTL
A
blog
192.0.2.0
Auto
Solution
Before creating such records, remove any
NS records with the same name.